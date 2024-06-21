Editorial | The prisoner exchange between Sweden and Iran reminds us of the risks involved in traveling to dictatorships

Editorial|Sweden handed over Hamid Nouri, an Iranian convicted of war crimes, to Iran after Iran hinted that it was ready to execute Swedish EU diplomat Johan Floderus.

Rthere was an uproar in Uotsi when the government announced last weekend that it had agreed with Iran on a prisoner exchange. Sweden released the Iranian Hamid Nouri, sentenced to life imprisonment in Sweden, the Swedish EU diplomat Johan Floderus and the Swedish-Iranian Saeed Aziz, whom Iran had sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Swedish court had convicted Nouri in 2022 for his involvement in the torture and mass execution of political prisoners in an Iranian prison in 1988. Up to 5,000 prisoners were killed in the mass execution, which Iran still partially denies. According to the Swedish court, Nouri committed war crimes and violated international law.

The case has been a bone of contention between Sweden and Iran since Swedish authorities arrested Nouri at Stockholm airport in 2019. The trial against Nouri was still ongoing when Iranian authorities arrested Floderus at Tehran airport at the end of this holiday trip. Last December, Iran accused Floderus of espionage, which carries the death penalty in Iran. Azizi, on the other hand, had received a five-year sentence in Iran for alleged crimes related to national security.

There has always been a feeling in Sweden that Iran arrested Floderus and Aziz in order to blackmail Sweden into releasing Nouri. Critics have accused Sweden of submitting to Iran’s hostage diplomacy. Another subject of criticism is that the Swedish-Iranian Ahmadreza Djalali, who was already arrested by Iran in 2016, was not part of the agreement but remained in prison.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has defended the deal brokered by Oman, saying, among other things, that Iran was ready for “almost unimaginable acts” to get Sweden to carry out the exchange. The comment is easy to interpret as Iran was ready to execute Floderus. Therefore, the Swedish government’s decision is easy to understand.

Iran’s islamic republic is a brutal and brutal dictatorship whose leadership justifies its oppressive power with religion. Recently, the management’s self-esteem also in the international arena has strengthened, which can be seen as growing arrogance.

However, Iran is not the only oppressive power that resorts to hostage diplomacy by capturing Western citizens and using them as bargaining chips. For example, Russia has been using the method for a long time.

Of course, those who fall into the clutches of rogue states are primarily victims who have to go through harsh experiences. Floderus was in Iran visiting his friend who works at the Swedish embassy in Tehran.

Travelers to autocratic countries should also consider the possibility that on such a trip they themselves might become an intermediary in hostage diplomacy. It could mean long prison terms in inhumane conditions, and at the same time probably also that some henchmen of the dictatorship who have committed serious crimes will go free.

