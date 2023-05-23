Editorial | The principle of publicity must be strengthened

The Ministry of Finance refuses to provide several documents it submitted to government negotiations, even though they are public. The administration is so indifferent to the principle of publicity that the law must be tightened.

Bin connection with the subordination negotiations, the Finnish administration has once again come across strange ideas about the principle of publicity.

The Ministry of Finance has been particularly creative, refusing to hand over to the media several documents it submitted to the government negotiations. According to the ministry, the documents it sent to government negotiators are incomplete and therefore would not be covered by the Publicity Act. Helsingin Sanomat has also received this response to its request for information.

The Ministry of Finance’s interpretation is strange. Even though the public and apparently also in the Ministry of Finance have a perception that government negotiations take place under the Ministry of Finance, legally this is not the case. The Ministry of Finance is not a party to government negotiations, and government negotiators are not part of the administration. Legally, government negotiators are compared to citizens or journalists requesting information from the ministry.

The documents sent from the Ministry of Finance to the government negotiators therefore go out of the administration. The documents that go out from the ministries are basically ready-made documents. According to the Publicity Act, they are public, unless they contain confidential information according to the law.

For example, the Ministry of Justice publishes the material it gives to government negotiators on its own initiative. The ministry bases its policy on the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court regarding the public disclosure of materials from government negotiations after the previous elections. According to the decision, the documents are public when they are given.

Vthe interpretation invented by the Ministry of Natural Resources does not withstand sea water at all, which the Ministry must know. The ministry seems to be playing for time with its delay.

Unfortunately, there is nothing surprising here. The line is common in administration. The principle of publicity is often a beautiful phrase that does not extend to action.

It is easier for an individual official not to provide a public document than to provide it. In principle, you can get a sentence for breaching official duty, but in practice, there is almost never anything to do with breaching the Publicity Act.

Part of the reason is legislation that is subject to interpretation. It is easy to use the privacy law, which is important in itself, as an excuse. In addition, the Publicity Act is poorly written, especially with regard to confidentiality provisions. With the help of such articles, the authorities also create powers for themselves, with which they justify secrecy. However, it is also about culture.

One example is the police, who regularly withhold public documents but leak classified information. Recently, Supo has also been on the surface, which has systematically pawned the investigation into the citizenship of the Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko. But the list is long, because courts, ministries, agencies and municipalities regularly have problems with the Publicity Act.

Jthe principle of openness is guaranteed to be a problem for the authorities. Subordinates disturb the work and even make snide comments about things.

However, the cynical attitude of the authorities towards the publicity principle and the Publicity Act is a big problem. It is difficult for citizens to monitor and supervise the work of the authorities. General law-abidingness deteriorates when even the authorities do not follow the law. Secrecy also weakens trust in the actions of the authorities and gives momentum to the spread or even intentional dissemination of false information. At worst, it can also threaten national security.

You can’t just sign up to be an open society, you really have to be one in everyday life as well. The Publicity Act should be renewed properly and carefully. At the same time, we need to think about proper sanctions for officials who break the law.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.