Editorial The princess is afraid she will no longer see the sun

The fate of the Dubai princess is already being investigated by the Office of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights.

In the world has followed with astonishment the fate of Princess Latifa al Maktoum of Dubai. The daughter of Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, tried to escape the country by boat in the winter of 2018.

Latifa was accompanied by his Finnish friend Tiina Jauhiainen. The dramatic escape ended when Indian Border Guard special forces seized the boat and delivered Latifa captured to Dubai.

BBC fresh in the document the princess secretly tells in a cell phone video that she is in captivity and fears for her life. The special case marked a new stage when the Office of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights announced that it was beginning to investigate the fate of the princess. Supporters of Princess Latifa have appealed to impose sanctions against Dubai.

Dubai has been popular with Finnish tourists. When choosing a destination, it’s worth remembering Princess Latifa, who said in the video that she fears, “she will never see the sun again”.

