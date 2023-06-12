Editorial | The price of gasoline should not be paid for by others

If the price of fuels is compensated with state support, the polluter pays principle goes with it.

Pthe hand of the chairman of Erus Finns, Riikka Purra, squeezes the pistol of the gas pump during government negotiations. The party has promised its voters that the price of gasoline and diesel would be lowered by lowering the distribution obligation. However, the distribution obligation is increasing after it was temporarily reduced as a result of the sharp rise in oil prices. On Monday, Purra said that the fuel price increase due to the lifting of the distribution obligation must be fully compensated.

Basic Finns are worried about everyday costs, and the price of gasoline has become one of the most visible symbols of the party’s demands.

The distribution obligation means that a certain proportion of the fuel must be renewable fuel. The requirement is rooted in climate goals. If the share of the renewable is not paid by the consumer, it is paid by the state, which takes the cost to taxation.

Ythe idea that compensating the price of a commodity – whether it’s electricity or, for example, mortgage interest rates – when the price is high, is difficult in a market economy. For example, exchange electricity was ultimately expensive only for a few months, and now its users are the winners.

The goal of the fuel distribution obligation is to promote the use of renewables, and the requirement for a share of green energy should also apply to electric cars. The obligation to distribute oil-based fuels could be targeted with larger percentages for heavy traffic, the electrification of which is significantly slower than passenger car traffic.

The distribution obligation principle should not be scrapped. The model is also useful in many products other than transportation fuels, when you want to reduce the carbon footprint of a product or service and increase green investments. Long-term and predictable distribution obligation regulation also creates a vital first-stage pilot market for new clean products.

