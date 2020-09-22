There is no free people without a free press. This is why the in-depth investigation that we are publishing today, simultaneously with our colleagues from Mediapart, goes far beyond the injustice done to Omar Radi, the Moroccan journalist hunted down and persecuted by the Alawite monarchy. Through the fate that is done to her, it is a photograph of the state of freedoms in Morocco that our investigator took, of what we can or cannot say there without fear, and of what we risk of focusing too closely on the predation of wealth by the regime in place.

The appearances of modernization that accompanied Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne twenty years ago have fizzled out. “We go back to the Hassan II years”, the former king with a terrible record in human rights, warned Omar Radi in January, after a wave of arrests of journalists. With this innovative method that now attacks their reputation by pinning on their backs sexual crimes whose allegations do not stand up to investigation.

But the stake of our investigation goes beyond even the Moroccan situation. The case of Omar Radi – we could also cite that of the Algerian Khaled Drareni, or the Australian Julian Assange – recalls how the rights of journalists are questioned around the world, threatening a little the freedom of each. This is what guided the choice of Humanity to unite its efforts with those of Mediapart in this investigation to defend this common good.

Freedom of expression and opinion, the pluralism of ideas are the enemies of all tyrants. “I fear three newspapers more than 100,000 bayonets”, said Napoleon I, who knew about censorship as well as the art of war. “It is only the declining classes that are afraid of the whole truth”, replied Jean Jaurès a century apart, in the first issue of Humanity. Your newspaper knows the price of this freedom for having paid it over the course of its history with seizures and bans, not to mention economic censorship to strangle it financially. To seek and speak the truth today in the Omar Radi affair is to remain faithful to the initial aim of Humanity.