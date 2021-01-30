Editorial The presidential election setup is still open

Women have risen to the forefront in politics, so they are unlikely to stay in the back row in the presidential race either.

Three the setup for the presidential election in a year’s time is now changing rapidly. It was released on Thursday Broadcast opinion poll main message.

The favorite of Finns to succeed Sauli Niinistö is Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), who is hardly a candidate. Instead, Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland, who came in second in the survey, has already aroused his interest. If an experienced politician starts appearing in glossy paper magazines and television entertainment programs, he is on the move for True Purpose.

For Rehn, 11 percent support gives a good starting position, especially if the supporters of Matti Vanhanen and Esko Aho fall on top. Instead, the fall of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to nine per cent could make the Greens look at other candidates.

EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd) lurks in the aftermath with three percent support, who can rise quickly if Marin shuts himself off from the game.

