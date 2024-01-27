Editorial | The presidential election is looking for a leader of difficult times

When a new president is being elected for Finland, the future is exceptionally uncertain. Finns want the president to be a guarantor of security, but there would also be a need for fresh faith in the future.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
Tthe first round of the presidential election will be decided on Sunday, the actual election day. In the evening, we will find out which two candidates will meet in the second round of the elections in two weeks. For a long time, the situation seemed very clear, but in the end the election turned out to be a drama of suspense. A fair competition deserves a worthy climax.
#Editorial #presidential #election #leader #difficult #times
Leave a Reply