Monday, January 1, 2024
Editorial | The president looked to the sky for signs of something better

January 1, 2024
in World Europe
Editorial | The president looked to the sky for signs of something better

President Sauli Niinistö appealed for reconciliation and peace in his last New Year's speech.

TThere are only two months left in the 12-year presidential term of Asavallan President Sauli Niinistö. A year from now, the soon-to-be-elected new president will deliver the New Year's speech. If anyone expected Niinistö to make big declarations or give advice to his successor in his last speech, they waited in vain. The President's last speech was the familiar Niinistö: a serious and somewhat downbeat look at the difficult situation in the world and in Finland.

