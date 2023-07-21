Editorial | The preserved walrus reminds of the sad fate of the arctic animal in the Gulf of Finland

The walrus that adventured in Hamina and Kotka a year ago will be exhibited in the museum in the fall.

VA few years ago, a sad event was witnessed on the coast of the Gulf of Finland in Kotka and Hamina. The walrus, which probably swam all the way to Finland from Huippuvuori, ended up in the yard of a private house in Kotka and died on the way to the Korkeasaari wildlife hospital.

Mursu’s adventure was followed closely in the media. The arctic animal was spotted in Hamina, where it disembarked at the marina and frolicked on the beach. In Kotka, the walrus ended up in a fisherman’s crotch, after which it swam along the river to the yard of a private house.

The trials were too heavy for the weak animal, and it died in the transport truck. The probable cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia and subsequent cardiac arrest triggered by starvation, poor general condition and stress.

It was decided to leave the memory of the walrus alive, and its skin was preserved. The conservation is almost finished, and next fall the walrus will be open to the public at the Central Natural History Museum. There, it reminds of the sad fate of the arctic animal.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.