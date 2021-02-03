Editorial The power of Putin, who has lost the confidence of the people and been ridiculed, is no longer in shell

A country ruled by batons and electric paralyzers, impoverishing its citizens and enriching its rulers, is a failed state. The Russians do not want to live in a weak country.

Soviet Union Andrei Sakharov, a nuclear physicist of all time, says in his autobiography Memoirs from the time he assisted those in difficulty with the Soviet administration and judiciary.

Sakharov’s assistant was defense lawyer Sofia Kalistratova. Sakharov tells of a case in which Kalistratova had had the sentence of a client she found innocent shortened from fifteen years to ten. Kalistratova was asked as she collected papers to leave the hearing: “Well, comrade lawyer, are you happy with the result?”