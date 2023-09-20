Editorial | The power company wants its costs to be passed on to society

Teollisuuden Voima, which owns Olkiluoto’s nuclear power production, and especially its largest owner Pohjolan Voima, want to withdraw from the agreement they previously approved.

Selectricity buyers from Uoma recently have noticed that what was agreed remains. It holds even if the contract becomes unfair for the other party to the contract.

Those who took out a long electricity contract during the time of expensive electricity will have to pay a high price until the end of their contract, even if you can get electricity much cheaper now. Electricity companies do not agree with the recommendation of the Consumer Disputes Board, according to which the price should be reasonable. The market is the market and it is agreed to keep it, the companies respond.

Pacta sunt servanda principle (contracts must be kept) also applies to the dispute between the grid company Fingrid and Teollisuuden Voima (TVO).

TVO, which owns Olkiluoto’s nuclear power production, and especially its largest owner, Pohjolan Voima, want to get rid of the arrangement they once approved themselves.

TVO does not use Olkiluoto’s newly completed triple reactor at full power. According to the owner, this is done because the Finnish electricity system cannot withstand a sudden disruption of more than 1,300 megawatts. Olkiluoto 3 would produce 1,600 megawatts at full capacity.

TVO once applied for a license for a “too big” facility out of sheer greed. When a permit was available for one plant and the electricity produced in a nuclear power plant looked like good business, it made sense to apply for as big a mill as possible and exceed the 1300 megawatt limit.

TVO promised to deal with exceeding the interference limit by limiting the electricity consumption of its forest industry owners. When a large electricity producer suddenly falls off the grid, consumption limitation must work in a fraction of a second – then there is no time to call through large companies and hope that they will shut down operations for a few hours.

At that time, the electricity producers directly owned the grid company Fingrid. It did not oppose the construction of a giant facility. In addition, it was commissioned to build a fiber optic connection to companies in the forest industry. Optical fiber makes it possible to shut down production in real time.

Sthen the world changed. In accordance with the EU’s electricity market directive, Fingrid was separated from electricity producers and sellers in 2011. Another big change is that companies’ flexible consumption reserve became a valuable commodity on the electricity market. By selling to the frequency reserve market, the company earns its electricity consumption flexibility and thus receives compensation for being ready to shut down and start up its operations.

Today, it is profitable to sell the flexibility built in case of Olkiluoto’s disruption to the market. But if it is sold off, then there is no real-time contingency reserve. Pohjolan Voima blames Fingrid: it should now build its own backup mechanism, for example batteries. Fingrid, which is more independent than before, does not agree – and it should not agree.

“ A new problem could come from offshore wind farms.

The battery capacity made in case of a disturbance should be made at the expense of society, to the detriment of all electricity users. Fingrid estimates that the costs would be around 100 million euros per year. During the operational period of Olkiluoto 3, the costs would rise to billions in total.

When society would have to treat all electricity producers equally, a new problem could come from offshore wind farms.

If a large offshore wind farm were to exceed that 1,300 megawatt production in the future and the production would come to one point on the coast, the wind farm too – or its owner – would obviously have to get protection from society in case of disruption.

Qiista is all about money. TVO, in practice Pohjolan Voima, wants more income for its owners and the costs of being prepared for the spike in society. That should not be agreed to when the extension of system protection extending to 2024 is being negotiated. Another option is, of course, that TVO continues with the current model: the big mill is permanently run at low power.

The contract concluded at the time has not even become unfair to Pohjola Voima. Slipping out of a contract has only become financially attractive.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.