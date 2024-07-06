Editorial | The Port of Helsinki is speeding up its own tunnel

Editorial|The Port of Helsinki takes a strong lead by preparing the construction of the harbor tunnel based on the alignment it considers to be the best, before the site plan has been decided.

BIn order to ease the traffic jams in Jätkäsaari in Elsin, a harbor tunnel has been planned, the mouth opening of which would be next to Lapinlahtenpuisto.

Before Midsummer, the city informed the unit that this line would be continued, even though there was also an option to reach further on the Länsiväylä.

The now chosen A-alignment is the favorite of the developer of the tunnel, i.e. the Port of Helsinki, but disliked by environmentalists, Lapinlahti operators, Salmisaaari developers and many politicians.

For the planners of Salmisaari’s land use, the A alignment is poison, because it concretes the current intersection solution of Länsiväylä and the possibility of zoning several hundreds of millions of euros worth of new building rights in Salmisaari is needed.

The various parties eagerly awaited information on which trust body would resolve the policy.

The city decided not anywhere. The alignment of the tunnel was not brought into the popular decision-making at all, but the city announced that the matter had already been resolved. The city referred to the council decision of 2021, in which a principled outline of the port arrangements was made. At that time, it was agreed that traffic to Tallinn would be concentrated in Jätkäsaari and Stockholm traffic to Katajanokka.

It appears from the minutes of the council that the principle decision includes the idea of ​​a planned port tunnel from Länsistamata to Länsiväylä, but no decisions were made about the alignment of the tunnel. Still, the city management uses this decision as a fig leaf referring to democracy.

It is true that the tunnel’s site plan will come to the usual shop steward hearing in due course, probably in 2025. But what should be concluded from the fact that the Port of Helsinki will start a market dialogue already in August-September to prepare the tunnel’s implementation planning and tunnel construction?

Is it possible for the politicians to cancel the tunnel alignment later, if the port puts the finished plans on the table and perhaps even has time to bid for the construction contract?

