Editorial | The politicians put Yle in a difficult position

The Coalition and Basic Finns announced during the election that they would seek cuts to Yleisradio’s funding. It made Yle an election theme.

Yleisradio funding came up in the discussion when both the coalition and the Basic Finns presented cuts to it in their alternative budget. The Coalition would take 124.7 million euros from Yle, the Basic Finns 144 million. Currently, Yle’s funding is more than 550 million euros per year, but it is growing to 600 million by 2025.

The coalition justifies (HS 1.12.) surgery for financial reasons. “We start from the fact that Yle must also live within the exact time frame, when it is a company that is managed with a separate tax,” said Kai Mykkänen, chairman of the parliamentary group. According to Mykkänen, Yle needs to think especially about the functions that commercial media can handle.

There is an ideology behind the basic Finns’ desire for surgery. “This has gotten even worse than the Reporadio era. Yle has become a very left-wing player in these current affairs programs”, says Ville Tavio, chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns. The bankruptcy of the conservative Alfa-tv must have given new impetus to the criticism of Yle by the fundamental Finns.

When in 2013, from license fees collected from television viewers, we switched to the current model, where Yle tax is collected from all individuals and entities exceeding a certain income limit, the purpose was to protect the stability and independence of Yle’s operations. The fear was that direct budget financing would have led to economic uncertainty and political interference.

The tax has indeed provided protection, as Yle’s funding has risen steadily in a situation where a large part of the media has had to cut back on their operations. It has caused bad blood among competitors, but on the other hand it has emphasized Yle’s importance as a producer of quality journalism.

Reuters Institute research according to Yle, 84 percent of Finns trust Yle, while only 9 percent did not trust in the survey. The numbers tell about the strength of Finnish unified culture.

Even the current financing model does not give Yle full protection from the wind, because the politicians ultimately decide on taxes. It causes obvious problems when politicians decide to remind Yle of their power – and especially when it happens like this when the elections are approaching. Yleisradio is a central arena of political journalism, but now it has become an election theme.

