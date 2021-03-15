Editorial The political crisis caused by the pandemic is just coming

Editorial|Editorial

The onset of the coronavirus crisis strengthened the position of governments, but now the pandemic is turning to a stage where a comparison of the pace of recovery of societies is rocking governments.

The German Green lead duo Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck were able to celebrate good success on Sunday in two German state elections, Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.­

Year then it would have been difficult to guess which countries would survive the coronavirus pandemic best. It’s still not easy. And when those who are declared winners every few months are condemned as losers, citizens ’confidence in political decision-makers begins to crack.