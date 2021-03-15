Editorial The political crisis caused by the pandemic is just coming

Editorial|Editorial
The onset of the coronavirus crisis strengthened the position of governments, but now the pandemic is turning to a stage where a comparison of the pace of recovery of societies is rocking governments.
For subscribers
20:15
Year then it would have been difficult to guess which countries would survive the coronavirus pandemic best. It’s still not easy. And when those who are declared winners every few months are condemned as losers, citizens ’confidence in political decision-makers begins to crack.
Topics related to the article
.
#Editorial #political #crisis #caused #pandemic #coming
Leave a Reply