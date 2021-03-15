Tuesday, March 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The political crisis caused by the pandemic is just coming

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

The onset of the coronavirus crisis strengthened the position of governments, but now the pandemic is turning to a stage where a comparison of the pace of recovery of societies is rocking governments.

For subscribers

The German Green lead duo Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck were able to celebrate good success on Sunday in two German state elections, Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.­Picture: Tobias Schwarz / AFP

20:15

Year then it would have been difficult to guess which countries would survive the coronavirus pandemic best. It’s still not easy. And when those who are declared winners every few months are condemned as losers, citizens ’confidence in political decision-makers begins to crack.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #political #crisis #caused #pandemic #coming

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Germany reveals why it stopped vaccinating against Corona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.