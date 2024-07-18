Editorial | The polarization of young people’s world of values ​​can be seen in the support of parties

Editorial|The Left Alliance and Perusfinomaliket are strong as the favorite parties of young adults. They were supported by more than 40 percent of the youngest age group in the HS-gallup.

18.7. 19:00

Tuore HS gallup did not bring any surprises to the parties’ general support figures. However, the survey strengthens the perception of how the division of the political field is reflected in the values ​​and attitudes of young people. Clear differences can be seen in the 18–24 age group, where support leans strongly to the left – and to the right.

As many as 23.7 percent of young adults supported the Left Alliance in the July survey, while the party’s general support was ten percent. Correspondingly, on the right wing, the popularity of young people was taken by the Fundamental Finns with 16.9 percent. It is also more than the party’s general support, 15.6 percent.

The result is in line with the general value trend. The latest the youth barometer young people are more polarized on the left-right axis than before. Instead, the fewest respondents in the history of the barometer placed themselves in the political center. The Youth Barometer has been measuring the values ​​and attitudes of Finns aged 15–29 since 1994.

Some of the parties have difficulties reaching young people. The center has been vocal about the issue, now seven percent of 18-24 year olds supported it. Rkp was supported by only 1.3 percent. Even the Greens, considered the party of young adults, received only 11.6 percent support among young people.

The support of basic Finns – which is 19.9 percent in the age group of 25–34 – shows that the party is reaching young adults. The party is, for example, very effective in social media. The Left Alliance, on the other hand, has talked a lot about young people’s livelihood and mental health problems. Climate change has also been strongly involved in the party’s themes.

The results remind us that young people are not a uniform group. According to the youth barometer, a growing number of young people are more dissatisfied with their lives than before. If the party is not able to present issues important to young people, it will soon be a party of former young people.

