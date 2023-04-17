Editorial | The plight of the children’s hospital says something about the whole of Finland

The shortage of nurses in Finland doubled in a short time, and that is only one part of a wide-ranging problem that is eroding the foundations of the welfare state.

The New Children's Hospital in Elsing was completed in 2018 with great fanfare and money. Five years later, the party is over. Hulppea hospital is suffering from such a bad shortage of nurses that sick children are starting to be sent to Denmark for surgery.

Children’s health has often been at the forefront when developing the welfare state. Good services for children have been a source of pride for Finland. Now the situation is so bad that they can’t even take care of their children on their own.

The nursing shortage in Finland doubled in a short time, in just two years. The entire country is now short of 16,500 nurses and 8,000 nurses. The medical situation has remained roughly the same, about a thousand are missing.

The latest information about those in treatment queues tells its own story. The number of people who waited more than half a year for non-urgent specialized hospital treatment almost doubled in a year. About 13 percent of all those waiting for treatment had already waited for more than half a year, because the hospitals do not have enough personnel. On the other hand, there has also been a shortage of premises.

When HS asked from the nurses of the children’s hospital, reasons for the personnel shortage, these highlighted the problems of management and salary.

In principle, the wheels of the market economy turn so that if there is a shortage of workers, wages rise. When it comes to public sector jobs, raising wages requires citizens to be willing to pay more taxes.

The salary increases in the spring are larger than in previous years, and the biggest ones are in municipalities and welfare areas. However, no one expects quick relief from the nursing shortage from salary increases.

Pula about nurses is emphasized and dominates the public discussion, because it is a large professional group. There is a labor shortage in other sectors as well, and it is eroding the foundations of the welfare state.

The labor shortage is felt especially in the capital region. As many as six out of ten vacancies in the Uusimaa region were not filled last year. Even in 2019, only one out of four remained unfilled.

Vacancies throughout the country are heavily concentrated in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. The unemployment rate in Finland is expected to rise only slightly this year and remain unchanged next year, so there is and will be a chronic labor shortage. It annoys companies and slows down the economic growth that Finland desperately needs.

PThe labor shortage does not only affect Finland, as it is a global problem. According to the World Health Organization WHO, for example, more than ten million more nurses and midwives would be needed worldwide.

Nor is the children’s hospital’s solution to send patients for treatment to another country unique. A few years ago, Uppsala University Hospital in Sweden agreed to send high-risk births to Turku due to a lack of resources.

Sweden has been recruiting nurses from Finland, for example, for a long time. In Finland, on the other hand, it has been estimated that by 2030, at least one in ten people working in the social and health sector will have to be recruited from abroad.

In the vast majority of welfare areas, recruitment from abroad is already underway or at least under consideration. Private companies in the field have been the most active recruiters.

Until now, nurses have come especially from the Philippines, as well as from Spain, India and Estonia. Recently, the trend has shifted more and more to African countries as well.

Recruiting from developing countries is not without problems, because the countries themselves need trained nurses. In addition to immigration, in order to take care of Finland’s aging population, we must also find ways to survive with a smaller number of caregivers. In addition, everyone capable of nailing nails should be put to work – including pensioners.

