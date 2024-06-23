Editorial|The ability to solve everyday problems gives good preparation for working life.

Sinstead, the people of Uoma received happy news from the Pisa study, because according to it, especially 15-year-old Finnish girls excelled in problem-solving tasks. At the end of last year, the main section of the 2022 Pisa study was published, in which the learning results of young Finns were worryingly weakened in mathematics, reading and natural sciences.

The now published part of the research on creative thinking is a more positive read. In the tasks, you had to come up with alternative and original ideas and develop the ideas further. Finns were the fifth best problem solvers among young people in OECD countries. 39 percent reached the level of excellence. Only Singapore, South Korea, Canada and Australia were ahead of Finland. 64 countries and economic regions participated in the research section that examined problem-solving ability.

Sboys from Uoma fared worse than girls in creativity tasks. However, this was also the case in other participating countries.

An important question is why the girls solved the problem-solving tasks clearly more smoothly than the boys. The tasks that measured creativity had sections that required reading and writing – these are skills where girls are better than boys. There is reason to think about the ways in which boys’ creativity can be nurtured. Regardless of gender, learning by doing and solving problems using simulations can motivate.

Emphasizing creative thinking is important for young people and for Finland as a whole. Creativity is a prerequisite for abstract thinking, which is essential in today’s world. Creativity also increases young people’s study skills and opportunities to succeed in their everyday lives. Later, the companies absorb the employees with the most ideas.

