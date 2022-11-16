Editorial | The pipe breaks in Helsinki are a reminder of the rising pressure of water bills

There is a huge amount of valuable property and technology underground that needs to be taken care of.

in Helsinki in the last few days, a rather spectacular series of broken pipes that started on Sunday has been repaired. First, the big trunk line broke on Fleminginkatu. It was followed by a chain reaction that broke pipes all over Helsinki. Hundreds of Helsinki residents were left without water for hours.

Although the Helsinki region’s environmental services HSY is renovating its network, part of Helsinki’s pipe network is very old. Pipe breaks are a reminder that there is a huge amount of valuable property and technology underground that needs to be taken care of.

The water supply has managed to accumulate a huge repair debt, which is growing.

Renovation needs are now emphasized by the atmosphere of exceptional times. Drinking water is a vital part of security of supply. First, the coronavirus pandemic reminded us of society’s vulnerability. Attention was drawn, for example, to where water utilities get the cleaning chemicals they need when problems arise in the production and supply chains.

Now, as a result of Russia’s war of aggression, threats to critical infrastructure, such as deliberate attacks and acts of destruction, have entered the preparedness discussion. Concerns have also been raised about the openness of location data of critical infrastructure.

However, the biggest threat to water supply is now that the water supply network is not maintained in time. Renovation needs have been known, but investments have been postponed. The investments would have brought pressure to increase water charges, and the municipal politicians have not had the will to do so.

Water supply facilities are usually joint-stock companies, business establishments or municipal corporations owned by municipalities. The owners, i.e. the municipalities, do not provide enough money to be able to renovate the water supply network in advance.

An estimate made a couple of years ago said that the annual investment needs of water supply will double in two decades from 400 million to almost 800 million euros. Renovations of the water supply network are the largest expense item.

The huge repair debt puts pressure on the national water supply reform. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry will start work on reforming the Water Supply Act this week. New obligations for water supply facilities and municipalities have been proposed in the water supply legislation, according to which they must take better care of their property.

So the screw tightens. In addition, EU legislation tightens the treatment of municipal wastewater, and that too brings investment needs. Structures could also be renewed and regional cooperation increased, because there are two thousand water supply plants in Finland. Most of them are very small.

In public water supply has solid citizen support. It also shows that last year the parliament unanimously approved a citizens’ initiative to prevent the privatization of water supply. In the reform of the Water Supply Act, municipalities are therefore prohibited from selling their water supply facilities.

Drinking water and household water are paid based on consumption, which is a good thing. Water is not wasted when the customer pays for the amount of water they have used. The principle of cost recovery means that funds should be obtained for the growing costs of maintaining the water supply network by increasing water charges.

The increase pressure varies from municipality to municipality. In October, HSY announced that it would increase water supply fees by an average of ten percent.

Finns drink very high-quality and good water, and clean drinking water is affordable for Finns. It will continue to be so, even if there is real upward pressure on water charges. The networks of water utilities throughout Finland should be renovated much more and more quickly than at present.

