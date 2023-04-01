Editorial | The pinching of indices is the Ministry of Finance’s new way of saving

Pinch from indices may sound abstract, but it is about real euros.

Vthe nature of aal discussions has changed over the decades. In the past, politicians used to talk during the elections about what good – and popular – projects there is enough to distribute from the state’s money chest.

The change took place after the 1991 elections, when Finland plunged into recession. Then the Ministry of Finance became a kind of super-ministry, and the Minister of Finance has established his position as the second most important minister in the government.

Since the times of the depression-era budget manager Raimo Sailas and deputy budget manager Erkki Virtanen, the officials of the Ministry of Finance have acted as the official bad weather birds of the election debates. However, the treatment of birds has changed: the positions of the ministry are no longer taken for granted, but can be ignored or challenged. In these elections, the need for adjustment has been accepted in principle, but in the election debates, politicians have said what they would not be willing to cut. Based on the discussions, not much of anything.

VThe Ministry of Securities has presented a new means of saving: a review of index-linked expenses. These account for more than 60 percent of the budget’s expenditures. For example, social benefits and pensions are linked to the index. According to the ministry, by cutting index increases by one percentage point, the state would save one and a half billion euros. Then you wouldn’t have to compromise so much on the rest of the budget. Cutting the growth may seem easier than taking the money you already have in your pocket.

The parties have a very ambivalent attitude towards the index cutter: the coalition has an “index brake” in its economic policy program, the Sdp and the Vasemistoliitto strongly oppose the idea. The index cutter will certainly come to the government negotiations regardless of the parties participating in the negotiations.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.