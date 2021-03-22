Monday, March 22, 2021
Editorial The persistence of the coronavirus pandemic is testing the patience of citizens and

March 22, 2021
Most Finns still believe that restrictions guarantee a quick return to life. Faith can falter if communication between government and administration continues as legal reflection over people’s heads.

A demonstration against coronary restrictions was held in Kassel, Germany, on Saturday, attended by about 10,000 people. The demonstration in Helsinki on Saturday had a few hundred participants.­Picture: Thilo Schmülgen / Reuters

20:15

Government has prepared drastic measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic. There are both movement restrictions and a mask compulsion on the table. Decisions are not easy in a situation where both political consensus and the patience of the people are cracking.

