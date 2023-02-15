Editorial | The party leaders behaved very kindly

The children’s news election panel spoke clear Finnish and waved heart signs.

LAt Asten’s news election panel on Tuesday at Sanomatalo, children were able to ask politicians serious questions about climate change, early childhood education, child protection and the mental health of young people, for example. Sometimes the children’s audience voted on issues with red or green slips.

For once, the party leaders spoke in a way that they could be understood, praised each other’s opinions with cute heart shields and, when asked, went so far as to praise each other outright.

The victory of the mutual praise contest organized in honor of Valentine’s Day was somewhat surprisingly captured by Riikka Purra (ps), who is generally known for her critical positions, who thinks that Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has represented Finland in the world absolutely wonderfully: “When Sanna goes there and influences and promotes the cause of Finns, that should be always proud,” Purra said. “Besides that, it’s a really tough guy. It clearly doesn’t swing terribly, even though the opposition shouts and many other parties shout at times.”

Why can’t politics be like this more often?

