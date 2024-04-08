Editorial | The party has changed since Tennilä's time

Esko-Juhani Tennilä, who died at the weekend, served as a far-left member of parliament from 1975 to 2011, his last time in the left-wing coalition. In the current parliamentary group, men from the provinces are an exception.

8.4. 19:00

Yone of the most visible politicians of his era, Esko-Juhani Tennilä, who served as a member of parliament between 1975 and 2011, died at the age of 76 over the weekend.

The parliamentary career of Tennilä, who called himself the “Punik of Lapland”, was exceptional. He started in the militant wing of Skdl, but managed to get into parliament from four different lists and sit in five different parliamentary groups. The last of them was the leftist union.

After the news of her death, Tennilä has been widely remembered, even those who were politically very different appreciated her principledness and humor.

At the same time, the news makes one think about how much the Left Alliance has changed. In the current left-wing coalition, Tennilä and men from the provinces like him would be real oddballs. The parliamentary group elected in the 2023 parliamentary elections has 11 representatives, two of whom are men.

The support of the Left Alliance has remained relatively flat in opinion polls, but at the same time the party has changed a large part of its supporters. As young women have moved to the left, the Left Alliance has become the party of big university towns and women. In both the 2021 municipal elections and the 2023 parliamentary elections, the party was particularly successful only in Helsinki.

“No matter where you look in Finland, one question arises: is there an up-and-coming, competent and charismatic left-wing man in the region? The answer is not exactly”, the party's main voter Kansan Uutiset wrote after the defeat in the last parliamentary election. According to the newspaper, the trade union movement no longer nominates candidates from the left-wing union and there are no traditional Dunari men in the group.

Coincidences matter in politics, but the change in the left-wing coalition says a lot about Finland's change. As a result, the ideological spectrum of the provinces also seems to have narrowed.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.