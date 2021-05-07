Friday, May 7, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The parties have a steady race for number one in Oulu

by admin
May 7, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

In municipal elections, the political changes in the Oulu region speak of something more general: for example, the future of the city center, the importance of municipal associations, the fairness of elections and how national themes dominate municipal elections.

For subscribers

One big theme of municipal policy in Oulu has been whether the university should be moved from Linnanmaa to the city center.­Picture: Ville Honkonen

20:15

Oulu there is no special case in municipal elections. The political changes in the Oulu region now tell us about something more general: for example, the future of the city center, the importance of municipal associations, the rigorous competition between parties and how national themes dominate municipal elections.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #parties #steady #race #number #Oulu

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Buzova revealed the details of the emergency hospitalization

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?