Editorial | The Parliament is starting a boring session

In the spring, the parliament will have to struggle under the pressure of the worsening economic situation, the labor market knot, the problems of the social security reform and the intensifying security situation.

JParliament, which has returned from school holidays, started its spring session this week, which is becoming boring in many ways.

When the Parliament went into recess, the picture of Finland's economic situation was already bad, but during the recess it has clearly darkened. During the break, the situation in the labor market has gotten even worse. The consequences of the Social Security reform are coming out, as well as proposals for corrections that create chaos. The border situation will inevitably escalate during the spring, and in addition to that, other provocations can be expected from Russia. In addition, there may be surprises from the EU when the current commission cleans its own desk before the summer European elections.