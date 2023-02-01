Editorial | The paper man is a disappearing folklore

Printing paper production volumes are slipping towards zero.

Back in the years paperman was a tough job title: there was enough work and the salary was high in proportion to the level of education. The paper mill was the gem of the small town. The forestry industry is still doing well in Finland, but the production volumes of printing paper in Finland are slipping towards zero.

Stora Enso reported on Tuesday how the company fared last year. The result confirms what has been seen in paper production volumes for years. Pulp and cardboard are being made all the time, less paper. One forest company after another has closed paper mills, starting with the most uncompetitive machine. Since the beginning of the 21st century, dozens of paper machines have been closed across the country.

The peak year of paper production was 2007, when more than 11 million tons of paper were produced. Last year’s statistics are not quite ready, but the amount will remain at 4 million tons.

If Stora Enso stops making printing paper in Finland, only UPM will continue among the big Finns. That too has shrunk its production. Metsä Group closed its last paper line in 2016. The factories have also been converted to another type of production. Stora Enso closed the Veitsiluoto factory, and the company is moving the Oulu factory to make consumer packaging.

The coronavirus pandemic changed a few consumer behaviors – probably permanently. The consumption of printing and writing paper collapsed when services moved online. The same change led to an increase in the consumption of packaging paper.

Finnish paper production has been based precisely on the production of printing paper. Products that have moved from paper to online will not return to paper. And what the pandemic started, inflation is finishing: the production of printing paper has become expensive, but it is difficult to transfer the costs to the products, because the demand is dwindling – precisely because the high costs drive customers online at a faster pace.

