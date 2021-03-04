Editorial The pandemic is hitting young and low-income people hard

The number of long-term unemployed under the age of 25 has increased dramatically in the Helsinki region compared to the previous year.

4.3. 17:00

Fresh Data on unemployment figures in the Helsinki region are barren. Particularly startling is the sharp increase in the number of long-term unemployed under the age of 25. In January, it was as much as 101 percent compared to the previous year. A total of 10,386 people under the age of 25 were out of work. That is a quarter of the unemployed of the same age group across the country.