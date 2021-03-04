No Result
Editorial The pandemic is hitting young and low-income people hard

March 4, 2021
The number of long-term unemployed under the age of 25 has increased dramatically in the Helsinki region compared to the previous year.

Fresh Data on unemployment figures in the Helsinki region are barren. Particularly startling is the sharp increase in the number of long-term unemployed under the age of 25. In January, it was as much as 101 percent compared to the previous year. A total of 10,386 people under the age of 25 were out of work. That is a quarter of the unemployed of the same age group across the country.

