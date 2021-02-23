No Result
Editorial The pandemic is at a turning point, and fatigue for precautions is increasing

Bhavi Mandalia
February 23, 2021
The government’s ability to lead anti-pandemic forces is beginning to become fragile. Vaccines would already be in a big hurry.

In the metropolitan area measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic will be intensified. Corona Coordination Working Group recommended on Tuesday, the organization of spaces open to the public so that close contact can be avoided. The recommendation addressed to the Regional State Administrative Agency did not apply to restaurants. More recommendations may come on Thursday.

