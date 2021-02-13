Editorial The pandemic also tightened its investment in Kemi

Pulp and, in the future, more and more plastic-replacing biofibers will be needed when packaging is made.

Domestic The government, which longed for industrial investments in Finland, received good news on Thursday. Metsä Fiber, part of the Metsä Group, is building a bioproduct factory in Kemi. The value of the huge investment is 1.6 billion euros. Everyone seems to take the honor and reputation of investing. But one thing is not to mention: a pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the transition of sales of goods and services to e-commerce. Pulp and, in the future, more and more plastic-replacing biofibers will be needed when packaging is made. This change will continue even after the pandemic is brought under control.

And when a Finn remembers to sigh in the summer that it will soon be autumn, then in the midst of all the joy he notices another big trend.

Degree of processing of Finnish exports of goods treads in place. As the forest industry’s new Bioproducts are large export products only in the future and the share of pulp exports is growing now, the forest industry is strengthening the trend of stagnation in the processing stage.

