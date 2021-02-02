It was in July in Besançon. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, gave the ambition of the government. “Putting the package on the subject of youth employment”, he asserted. And it is clear that the authorities have indeed decided to release a “Crazy money”, to use an expression of the head of state. 6.7 billion euros, this is what is on the table within the framework of the device “A young person, a solution”. The stated objective is to encourage companies to hire young people despite the crisis. The Prime Minister makes it clear: “It is necessary that companies, even if they are in a phase of uncertainty, take the risk of hiring r . “

Except that, for companies, the risk is zero. In reality it is even the reverse. They take advantage of the windfall to have the community pay salaries. Because, of course, the money put on the table by the state is a “Exceptional mechanism for reducing labor costs”. Clearly, bonuses paid to companies for each hire, whatever or almost. Suddenly, companies let go. Abolition of fixed-term contracts to re-hire in fixed-term contracts under the system, false announcements to transform jobs with experience into first hires, vacancies presented as new hires… It is the imagination in power for a system which, for its part, is lacking, ‘imagination.

It is still the old moon of liberal economists who consider that, if there is unemployment, it is because the “Work is too expensive”. And still the same moldy solution: “Lower the cost of labor” for companies. It never worked and it won’t work this time around either. Use these 6.7 billion euros in the creation of public jobs, the financing of paid training, the reduction of working time but also direct aid to young people by generalizing the RSA from the age of 18, for example … This is what would be “Put the package” for the youth.