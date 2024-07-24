Editorial | The outcome of Macron’s gamble is not yet known

Editorial|The elections have been held. It didn’t go well, but not all the cards have been turned over yet.

Tthe outcry is consistent with the fact that French President Emmanuel Macron started a gamble by deciding to hold early parliamentary elections in his country.

There is no consensus on whether he experienced a crushing loss in gambling or not. The best description of the situation would be in sports language: the jury is still thinking about its verdict.

After the 2022 presidential and parliamentary elections, France ended up in a stalemate. The parliament was divided into three almost equally strong blocs, the left, the extreme right and the centre-right loyal to Macron.

The center-right and Macron quickly realized that it is really difficult to get the tripartite parliament to bend to any of the reforms that France thinks the center-right needs. The government would already correct several times in decision-making with the help of Article 49.3 of the Constitution. According to it, the parliament can be completely bypassed in certain types of financial decisions.

In the European elections, the center-right suffered a big defeat and the extreme right rose. Macron decided that new elections will be held in France.

In the first round of the elections, the extreme right succeeded very well, which was interpreted quite generally as the failure of Macron’s gamble.

The second round went badly for the extreme right, but the left bloc did well. The interpretation was again that Macron’s operation was disastrous, although the extreme right did not celebrate.

The outcome of Macron’s gamble will only become clear in the near future. The success of the operation will ultimately be decided by who takes power and how they can use it in France.

TIn today’s world, this question has a lot of meaning for Europe, including Finland.

France took the lead in EU leadership and European vision, when Germany’s political decision-making began to freeze around the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The rise to power of the extreme right in France would mean that the EU’s leading star’s attitude towards supporting Ukraine could change. If Donald Trump wins the US presidential election and pulls his country away from Ukraine, Europe should correct the situation and move in exactly the opposite direction to what part of the European extreme right – and the extreme left – wants.

“ The left will hardly last long as a united group.

A left-wing government would lead to a populist economic policy in France. At least France would no longer care about debts and deficits at all, which would certainly not ease the EU’s need to strengthen a disciplined economic policy.

The election of the Speaker of the French Parliament is usually not interesting, but this time the process tested the post-election power relations.

The left-wing bloc had to argue for a long time before the communist André Chassaigne qualified as a candidate. Meanwhile, Macron’s Renaissance party played with the shrunk moderate right-wing Republicans in the elections, so that Yaël Braun-Pivet, who belongs to Macron’s forces, won. The left continues its argument about the prime ministerial candidate.

From this one can draw predictions that the left that won the election will not be able to offer Macron a suitable prime ministerial candidate, that the left will hardly last long as a united group and that a new balance of power in France will be sought on the basis of the center right and the traditional conservative right.

Jos the prime minister can be found in Macron’s camp and the center-right succeeds in building an unholy alliance with the right-wing, Macron’s gamble did not go as bad as it was assumed after the first round of the elections. But even this victory cannot be described: French politics is in shambles, and the consequence of the gamble may be a continuous game with the right-wing in order to create specific, momentary majorities.

