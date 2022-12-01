Editorial | The OSCE follows Russia’s war of aggression powerless

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is gathering to state its own inability to do anything for Europe’s security.

European Security and Cooperation Organization chairmanship Poland prevented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from entering the OSCE Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Łódź.

Poland’s gesture is symbolic, but it is very true that the member states of the OSCE are at war with each other. The foreign ministers of the OSCE member countries, which have supported the European security system, are meeting to state the organization’s inability to do almost anything except report human rights violations committed by its own members.

The foundation for the OSCE was laid shortly 50 years ago at the Helsinki OSCE meeting. Based on the principles agreed in Helsinki, the end of the Cold War was accelerated. However, the spirit of Helsinki disappeared some time ago. In Łódź, the organization cannot even decide on its budget, as it would require consensus. Now there is no consensus on anything.

Finland should organize the 50th anniversary meeting of the OSCE in 2025. Most likely, it is a commemorative event: it seems that the OSCE will not survive the war. The OSCE was created to take care of Europe’s security, but it was unable to do anything when Russia invaded Ukraine.

