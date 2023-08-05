Editorial | The opposition is benefiting from the disappointment of the British

Voters in Britain are fed up with the Conservatives’ reign. Disappointment can be seen in opinion polls as well as in the recent by-elections. However, the Labor Party does not dare to be certain of victory.

Jpart miracles of power do not happen, the reign of the British Conservative Party, which has lasted for more than thirteen years, will end in the next parliamentary elections. Britain’s second big party, Labour, will then become the Prime Minister’s party.

Both opinion polls and the results of the recent by-elections show that British voters are fed up with the conservative government. The people seem to want change. The next parliamentary elections will most likely be held next year, but no later than January 2025.

Surveys by Labor’s lead over the Conservatives is already around twenty percentage points. The difference is huge. Labor’s leadership position is no longer even compensated for by the fact that Rishi Sunak, the conservative prime minister who took office last fall, has been more popular than his party.

A couple of weeks ago in by-elections The conservative party led by Sunak suffered a crushing defeat on two fronts.

In the north of England, the Labor Party took over the Selby and Ainsty constituency with a great landslide. In the south of England, the small Liberal Democrat party pulled off a similar stunt in the Somerton and Frome constituency.

The Conservatives are now looking for solace in the fact that the party still narrowly retained former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s constituency in North-West London. The common explanation is that Labour’s narrow defeat was due to the poison tax on polluting cars, which the Labor mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is extending to the outskirts of Greater London in August.

VAllan change in Britain is not just a matter for the British. In Europe and Finland, we are interested in what a Labor government will mean for Europeans and Finns. What would Prime Minister Starmer’s Britain be like?

Starmer, who took over the leadership of the Labor Party in the spring of the pandemic 2020, is the former head of the prosecution service, who has taken Labor back to the political center. His predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, was a cautionary example that Labor cannot win general elections with a left-wing agenda.

For the Nordics, the Baltics, Finland and Ukraine, it is easier to know that Starmer’s Labor is committed to British traditions as a strong military power and the most important NATO country in Europe. In Finland, they know how to appreciate the British contribution, which was also seen as support during Finland’s NATO process.

Starmer’s possible Labor government can also be predicted to invest in relations between Britain and the EU. However, Britain’s departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit, is not about to pass out. The Labor Party is emphatically cautious when talking about Brexit, and a return to the EU’s internal market or the customs union is not part of the promises.

Former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair predicted recently in a newspaper interview that in the future Britain will return “back to Europe”. Opposition leader Starmer does not agree with similar speculations because he does not want to risk the election victory.

Vperiod No matter how certain Labor’s election victory seems, it must be remembered that many British elections have produced surprises.

The parties are now trying to play it safe. Even though opinion polls show the British people’s disappointment with Brexit, even the small liberal democratic party, previously profiled for its pro-EU stance, does not dare to campaign visibly for a return to the EU.

The fact that Britain’s ambitious emission cuts are also under threat also speaks of playing it safe in an oblique way. The by-election result in Boris Johnson’s old constituency showed that voters do not want to pay for green reforms from their own net income. The standard of living is already slipping thanks to inflation and tax increases.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.