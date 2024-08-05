Editorial | The Olympic movement is not democratizing

Editorial|It is easy for the IOC to hold on to its autonomy when the attraction of the Olympics remains and there is enough money to distribute.

Ocriticism of the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Committee that runs them usually takes a break once every four years, when most critics devour the Olympic sports on TV or on site in the competition city.

The chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee, Jan Vapaavuori, deviated from the pattern immediately after arriving in Paris by criticizing the leadership of the Olympic movement. Vapaavuori demanded the democratization of the IOC.

“KOK should be changed from a self-complementing secret society based on personal membership into a democratic organization in accordance with today’s transparency requirements”, Vapaavuori said in HS.

He hoped to move to an international sports system operating in accordance with the principles of good governance, the members of which would be members of the central sports organizations of different countries, such as the Finnish Olympic Committee led by Vapaavuori.

International sports organizations generally don’t shine with transparency and good governance, and democracy shouldn’t be expected even for the Olympic movement with bated breath.

During the term of Thomas Bach, the current chairman of the IOC, other up-to-date reforms have indeed been promptly implemented. The share of women in the IOC has risen from a fifth to 40 percent. At the Paris Olympics, an equal number of men and women compete. The aim is to organize the competitions more sustainably. For all sports, new performance venues should no longer be built, but existing ones should be used. Efforts have been made to reduce the costs of applying for the Games and to increase the transparency of the process.

The changes started late, but they were realized as necessary. The Olympics were losing their reputation. Because of the costs, organizers were no longer offered for them. Nine more cities applied for the 2012 Games, but only two are currently running. Now the competition hosts have been secured until 2036.

QOver the course of history, OK has been bent in many directions by the winds of time, including the Nazi march step in Berlin in 1936.

It has met the demands of power and the market with enough flexibility to maintain its core product and keep it attractive to two crucial groups: athletes and television audiences. Athletes still crave Olympic medals, and sports communities still crave visibility that can be turned into money.

“ A fierce power struggle would result from the revolution.

The IOC has also understood how to attract new generations by including new forms of sports in the Olympic Games, which young people have developed to move and compete in their own way. So the public is still interested. People are watching Olympic broadcasts around the world. Television rights generate 60 percent of the IOC’s income, which accumulated seven billion euros at the last Olympics.

Qthe attraction of the Olympics remains, sports seem to breathe good things and the IOC has enough money to distribute to the sports field, it is easy to hold on to autocracy.

The commission headed by Princess Anne nominates the new members after a precise reason, and the old members vote on who will be included. According to the charter of the IOC, the members are not on the committee as representatives of their country, but represent the cause of the IOC in their own country and in their other duties.

From a Nordic point of view, this is backwards, but in a large part of the world, democracy does not have the same independent value. There is no pressure to change. If the democratic revolution were to materialize, a fierce power struggle would ensue. It is not at all clear to whom the power would end up and what kind of decisions would follow.

Vapaavuori also thought that Nordic values ​​might then sometimes remain in the minority. “But then it would at least happen openly and in accordance with the rules of democracy.”

