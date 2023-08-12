The Saudis poached top players from European football leagues to show the power of money.

The Premier League started on Friday evening. However, the start of the European football season has been overshadowed by the wild offers of star players by Saudi Arabian oil companies.

Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Pro League aims to build the reputation of its football league by signing top players. On the one hand, they are trying to improve Saudi Arabia’s public image ruined by human rights violations, on the other hand, they are showing the power of money. Players are acquired like rare sports cars for the team.

From the point of view of the players, the situation is contradictory. There is huge money on offer for the role of an entertainment star in a shopping league. It might be suitable for fans of coolers, but not for those looking for top challenges.

The interest of the ruling families of the Persian Gulf oil states in top football is not a new phenomenon – after all, Saudi Arabia’s al-Sauds already own Newcastle United, Abu Dhabi’s al-Nahyans Manchester City and Qatar’s al-Thanis Paris Saint-Germain football clubs. With the purchases of top players, those families also compete with each other for who has the best team and the most famous players.

First Saudi club Al-Nassr bought Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo for an annual salary of more than 200 million euros, according to media reports. Next, Al-Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea. Al-Hilal of the Saudi league made a confusing transfer offer of around 300 million euros for French Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé in the summer, but no deals were made.

The Saudis have acquired three players from Liverpool. The team’s coach Jürgen Klopp has demanded that the International Football Federation (Fifa) intervene in the fact that Saudi Arabia’s transfer window closes only almost three weeks after the European premier leagues, so the teams do not have time to replace the players bought by the Saudis.

Exploitative fishing in warm countries threatens European sports, but sports bosses have been soft in the face of the phenomenon. Money is known to calm you down.

In July, the European football association Uefa announced that it would relax position of owners who own several football teams so that the same owner can compete with different teams in certain European leagues.

The Saudis last year launched their own LIV Tour as a challenger to golf’s PGA Tour, attracting the likes of Phil Michelson and Dustin Johnson. Tiger Woods turned down the $700-800 million Saudi offer.

In June 2022, the PGA issued a curfew to all participants in the LIV tournament, but already in June 2023 the situation changed. Golf’s PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Tour announced that they were joining forces. At the same time, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) was guaranteed the right to increase its stake in the “joint” golf project. Players who went on the LIV tour were allowed to return to PGA tournaments.

The influence of human rights violators is growing.

They, according to the Guardian, are Saudis who invested more than six billion dollars in sports in less than three years. Oil countries it is assumed aiming to buy not only top golf and football, but also F1 races, cycling and boxing. Sports are good international entertainment products, which can help diversify the assets of the oil countries' large investment portfolios. But above all, they make the monopoly of the oil countries a part of the everyday life of elite sports.

The influence of human rights violators and Russia’s trade partners is growing even more. In addition to traditional investment returns, the oil nations get something else valuable for their money: reputation laundering and the opportunity to show the power of money.

Instead, one can ask whether pumping up the salaries of super-rich sports stars even higher is really the best way to invest oil money so that it benefits the citizens of oil countries in the post-fossil energy era. But absolute rulers do not have to answer this question, because they are not responsible for their actions even to their current subjects, let alone future generations.

