Editorial | The nurse who left Finland showed Finland a mirror

Mongolian Anudari Boldbaatar, who graduated as a nurse in Finland and worked in a hospital, was unjustly threatened with deportation. The case shows how much work there is to promote work-based immigration. The task can start with the reform of the Finnish Immigration Service.

Party speeches about the importance of work-related immigration were put on the scale when HS told about the experiences of nurse Anudari Boldbaatar at the weekend (HS 10.12.). Mongolian Boldbaatar, who graduated as a nurse in Finland and worked at Haartman Hospital, was threatened with deportation when the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) misinterpreted his account statements and issued a negative decision on a residence permit. Migri, who hid the essential reasons for his decision, filed a criminal complaint against Boldbaatar because, according to the agency, he had falsified his account statement.

In time, the prosecutor stated that there was no reason to suspect a crime. The Helsinki Administrative Court overturned Migri’s negative decision, after which Migri granted Boldbaatar a residence permit and full right to work last month. However, Boldbaatar had seen enough of Finland. “I couldn’t imagine staying in Finland after this,” he said.

Boldbaatar’s experiences understandably raised a storm over the weekend. Migri’s actions looked like malice, as the clerk’s misinterpretation of the account statement would have been easy to figure out. The decision to hide the reasons for the decision violated not only legal protection but also the perception of good official work.

Ilkka Haahtela, the new director general of the Finnish Immigration Service, reacted to the uproar by apologizing to “our customers and Finland” on Saturday. That’s good too, although it seems strange to many that an authority can cause a person such torment by mistake and get over it with nothing but regret.

Boldbataar in this case, attention was focused on the activities of the Finnish Immigration Service. The agency deserved its criticism. However, it is pointless to imagine that the problems of promoting work-related immigration are concentrated only in the Immigration Office.

Of course, the agency has traditionally played an important role in Finland’s immigration policy, which has mainly tried to prevent foreigners from arriving in Finland. It has affected the agency’s culture, which will not be changed in an instant. Still, reforming the Finnish Immigration Service may ultimately be one of the easiest tasks when trying to make Finland a more attractive country for foreign labor.

There are already signs of this. Risk-based processing has been introduced, which has enabled the fast lane for residence permits for special experts to work and reduced the processing time to less than two weeks, even though the number of applications has increased. The new articles under consideration by the Parliament will further simplify the processes.

Harder is to change the Finnish attitudinal atmosphere, which repels newcomers effectively. In Finland, immigrants are generally talked about in a boring tone and problem-oriented. There is structural racism in recruitment, language proficiency requirements are not relaxed, and foreign degrees are not valued. Work-related and humanitarian immigration are strictly separated, although asylum seekers also have skills.

The big question also concerns the availability consideration, especially favored by the left, where a work permit is not granted if suitable labor is – even theoretically – available in Finland or the EU. The availability consideration represents exactly the basic repulsive attitude towards foreigners that many left-wing politicians have wanted the Immigration Office to eradicate in recent days. Would it be worthwhile to start a change of attitude with your own programs?

Is it’s ironic that in the middle of the commotion, labor minister Tuula Haatainen (sd) went to India on Monday to attract labor to Finland. The government’s goal is to double work-based immigration and triple education-based immigration by 2030.

It must be done anyway. Finland needs workers from abroad to ensure the standard of living and services. The skills shortage threatens to become a brake on growth, and in addition, there is also competition for the people who perform the work. Boldbaatari’s case reminded us that Finland is entering this competition from a bad back.

