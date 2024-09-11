Editorial|The Coalition’s Daniel Sazonov is the early favorite to be the next mayor of Helsinki. With the selection of candidates, the coalition wants to test whether the mayor’s model would work better if instead of a nationally known figure, the position is held by a decision-maker mainly profiled as an expert in municipal politics.

BOn Monday evening, as expected, Elsing’s coalition chose Daniel Sazonov, 31, as its mayoral candidate for next spring’s municipal elections. Since the coalition will probably manage to maintain its position as the largest party in the elections, Sazonov is the early favorite to become the next mayor of Helsinki.

The top leader of Helsinki has been a member of the Communist Party for decades. This has also been the case since Helsinki switched to the mayor model in 2017. However, the election aimed at Sazonov indicates an interesting change in the coalition’s thinking. The first mayor, Jan Vapaavuori (kok), was a nationally known strong-willed visionary, and the current mayor, Juhana Vartiainen (kok), was a prominent and respected financial expert when he sought the position. Sazonov is quite unknown to the general public will be described above all, to be a skilled negotiator of compromises and a behind-the-scenes promoter of things.

So this time, the coalition is not offering Helsinki’s leadership a charismatic idea mill about national politics, but specifically an expert in municipal politics. Sazonov has served as the deputy mayor in charge of social and health affairs and rescue operations in this council term and as the chairman of the council group of the previous coalition, but his popularity as a member of parliament has not been enough. At the national level, Sazonov has only worked as a special assistant to the Minister of Education and in the positions of his own party.

The change in the party’s line is explained above all by the disappointment of members of the coalition with Vartiainen, who had no previous experience in municipal politics. In the HS survey Last spring, Sazonov was already the favorite of the councilors of the coalition as the next candidate for mayor. At that point, Vartiainen left the question of his willingness to continue open, at least in public. He only announced in August that he would not seek a second term as mayor.

BElsinki is not only Finland’s largest city but also the country’s largest employer. The mayor of Helsinki has a more demanding task than many ministers.

An additional challenge comes from the model of municipal politics, where the mayor does not necessarily have the majority of the council behind him. Although the Kokoumu is the largest party in the Helsinki council, the red-green parties have a majority of one seat in the current city government. The mayor has to find support for his projects through negotiations. By electing Sazonov, the coalition wants to test whether the mayoral model would work better with a different type of mayor. The deputy mayors’ vague job description has its own problem.

“ In Tampere, the mayor’s model has worked better.

The fault is not only in the model. In Tampere, the mayor’s model has worked much better, but in Helsinki the council cannot find a working majority, and the parties do not have a common vision for the capital’s future. During the mayor’s model, Helsinki has lost its dynamism.

The city’s culture also has obvious problems. It has become visible, for example, in the Sarastia salary chaos and in the data breach targeting the data of schoolchildren. High officials have not taken responsibility for these disasters, rather they have been content with wringing their hands. Last week survivedthat the mayors’ special assistants have received work assignments from within or near the city without an open application process. All this erodes the city dwellers’ perception of their hometown.

Bof the major parties in Elsing, Kokoumus and Sdp have now chosen their mayoral candidates. Sdp’s candidate is Eveliina Heinäluoma, 36. The Greens are still looking for a candidate well-known with cats and dogs.

There is still time before the elections, but power may be passing to a new generation – especially if other parties also confirm thirty- and forty-somethings as their top candidates. The new generation would have a lot to do in order for Helsinki to be considered an attractive and dynamic capital in the future.

