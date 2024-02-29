Editorial | The new metro lines are a good opening from Espoo

Espoo needs the courage to invest in growth.

Qmunicipalities compete with each other for companies, jobs, residents and tourists. Not only interesting city centers with cultural services but also a good smooth everyday life help in the competition.

Espoo has ambitions to develop and grow, and based on projections of population and job numbers, the rate of growth is fast. However, Espoo does not have a clearly pleasant center, instead the city is spread out widely, sometimes in seaside small house areas, sometimes in more suburban areas. Different parts of Espoo also have their own identities and even brands, such as At Tapiola.

As the population of Espoo grows, one of the challenges is the smooth flow of traffic from one place to another to work, hobbies, shops and entertainment both within Espoo and between Espoo and Helsinki. The effects of the completion of the Länsimetro have been seen as an increase in interest in all areas along the metro, but especially in Niittykummu.

The metro network forms an efficient and emission-free public transport backbone for the capital region, which it is only natural to strengthen in the future. We are also planning in Espoo expansion of the metro network with two new metro lines as part of the new master plan draft, which is aimed at the year 2060.

The new metro connections would branch off from the current western metro and run from Kivenlahti to Kauklahti and from Matinkylä to the center of Espoo. The goal is to strengthen the attraction of West Espoo. Light rail connections are also being considered as an alternative to the metro.

Espoo is a dynamic city that is not so much built around a certain place as around certain traffic routes. Living in Espoo is moving from one place to another – in the beginning it happened along the motorways, now also along the metro network. Espoo is growing by expanding the metro network. The new subway lines would be a continuation of that.

Correction 29.2. at 10:10 p.m.: Changed the caption, which incorrectly stated that Kaita's station is in the testing and finalization phase. Today, Kaita station is already in use.

