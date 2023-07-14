Editorial | The Netherlands became the latest subject of nervousness for the EU

The Dutch political field is in such a state of change that the result of early elections due to the fall of the government could be surprising. Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s departure is the end of an era.

EThe U had prepared for three more exciting elections this year, the results of which may have an even wider impact: Spain’s elections this month may bring the radical right to power, Slovakia’s September elections are pre-favored by a pro-Russian party, and Poland’s late autumn elections will see PiS, which has had disputes with the EU over the rule of law, survive – continuation of the party’s power.

The list got longer this month when the Dutch government collapsed. Therefore, early elections will be held in the country in the fall.

The fragmented Dutch political field is in such a state of change that no one dares to say anything about the election results, let alone the next government. It is at least clear that Mark Rutte, who led the country for more than 13 years, is known as a skilled political survivor and has acquired an influential position in the EU, will no longer continue as prime minister.

Vironically, the government collapsed in the immigration dispute, when Rutte had proposed several tightening of the refugee policy. Immigration has become a bigger political issue in the Netherlands than before, as the number of refugees has grown strongly. The issue’s political importance is increased by the shortage of affordable housing, which especially affects young Dutch people. Inflation, the consequences of the pandemic and stricter climate measures are also tightening the mood.

Populists are campaigning on both immigration and climate action. The government’s attempt to cut nitrogen emissions by reducing almost a third of farm animals has put the countryside on the back foot and sent conspiracy theories flying. The BBB party, which has become a rural protest channel, may even become number one in the elections.

Rutte has already announced that he will at least leave daily politics. An era is changing in the Netherlands, and the consequences may not be confined to the Netherlands alone.

