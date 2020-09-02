Editorial The national landscape has been idle for too long – it is time for the South Harbor to be used by the townspeople

It is time to take the area from the Old Market Hall to the Olympic Terminal for the use of the townspeople.

South Harbor is one of Helsinki ‘s most valuable places, a symbol of a maritime city and a nationally significant national landscape. It is therefore special that the area between the Old Market Hall and the Olympic Terminal is still mainly used by the port terminals and parking.

Now a change is pending, which barely progresses in the city’s decision-making machinery without turmoil. The city plans to hold a two-stage concept and design competition to enliven the area. The beach should attract and serve people. They want life, space for being, walking and cycling.

In the competition, you can propose cultural, service, business and other office construction in the area, such as a hotel. A new Museum of Architecture and Design would also be coming there, where it is planned to organize its own architectural competition. The plans emphasize the high quality of the architecture. The new museum should represent the international excellence in design.

Values construction is not always easy in Helsinki. The South Harbor and its surroundings represent an entity where it has been particularly difficult. A few years ago, the Guggenheim Museum was planned for the beach, which was crammed. The same went to the Katajanokka side of the architecture museum and the design hotel. The beach was then accessed by the Pool Sea Pool as well as the Ferris wheel, which are temporary.

Helsinki also has a tradition in the sense that temporary buildings can become permanent. One example is the Glass Palace.

The revitalization of the South Harbor is already in a hurry as the city lives and develops all the time. Human flows have already moved elsewhere with the construction of the Kamppi Center and Töölönlahti. Pasila Tripla and the tower houses being built around it are taking people further and further north. Southern Helsinki can also be enlivened with quick solutions, as the Senate Square’s giant terrace showed this summer.

Also the Market Square it needs to be developed to be more comfortable and attractive. What is done for port traffic also has a significant impact on the revitalization of the area. Both Katajanokka and the Olympic Terminal will have truck traffic that is ill-suited for pedestrian and cycling areas. From Katajanokka, trucks can get to the North Shore, but from Eteläsatama they drive directly to the area to be planned now and past the Market Square.

The solutions thus also have a connection to the rest of the city. If shipping traffic were transferred from the South Harbor to the West Harbor, for example, Jätkäsaari traffic would require its own solutions. One option could be some kind of tunnel for traffic.

Template can also search from other cities. In Oslo, for example, beaches have been introduced to city dwellers in stages and with very bold solutions. The city had many beaches, among other things, that were used as storage areas.

When the world-famous architectural firm Snøhettan designed the beach to look exceptional opera house, it opened the eyes of policymakers to see the potential of beaches in a new way. The building has received, among other things, the European Union’s Mies van der Rohe Architecture Award.

There are now restaurants on the beaches, among other things. A spectacular, new one has also been built next to the opera Munch Museum.

The museum was designed by the Spanish group of architects Estudio Herreros. The 13-storey building tilts upstairs towards the opera house.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.