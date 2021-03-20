Editorial The movement of the clocks is likely to continue for a long time to come

From this day on, the amount of light increases until the end of June until the summer solstice.

Today on saturday we go towards the light as the sun moves from the southern starry sky to the north and we celebrate the spring equinox. The bright season ends on the longest day of the year, the summer solstice on June 21st.

A week later, on the night before Sunday, March 28, there is another time shift ahead. A good memory rule is to move the hands towards Midsummer – in March the hour is moved forward and at the end of October the hour backward.

The European Commission has proposed abandoning summer time. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the case has not progressed. Nationally, Finland alone cannot decide not to move watches. Stopping the movement of hands is of most interest in the Nordic countries, the least in southern Europe. The relocation of clocks was supposed to end in 2022 at the earliest, but when no common line is found, it is likely to continue for a long time to come. The next target is 2024. If the decision comes, it will take another year and a half for it to enter into force.

