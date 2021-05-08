Saturday, May 8, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The mother does not have to strive for perfection

by admin
May 8, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

Intensive parenting has become a powerful ideal. The pursuit of perfection, however, makes family life a performance and exhausts young families.

In Finland there are nearly 1.6 million mothers, or women, with biological or adopted children. Last year, 19,545 new biological mothers came.

Caring for infants has required a lot of mothers at all times: night-time supervision, day-care and care for the basic needs of a small person.

.
#Editorial #mother #strive #perfection

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Seven children die in Pakistan water tank collapse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?