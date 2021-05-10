Editorial The most suitable will be chosen as the mayor of Helsinki

Editorial|Editorial

The support for the mayoral candidates in the capital seems to reflect quite a bit the current poll numbers in their parties, but there are also some surprising differences to be seen.

For subscribers

When HS measured the support of mayoral candidates four years ago, Jan Vapaavuorta supported 31 percent of the respondents. The result is considerably better than now with Juhana Vartiainen or anyone else in Yle’s inquiry.­

20:15

Mightily As expected, a recent opinion poll shows that the Coalition Party’s Juhana Vartiainen, the Greens’ Anni Sinnemäki and the SDP’s Nasima Razmyar get the most support for the mayor of Helsinki. The trio is quite level in the measurement. Jussi Halla-aho, a basic Finn who attracts a lot of national attention, is far behind.