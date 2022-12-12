Editorial | The morale of the EU Parliament failed

The EU Parliament has acted as the moral police. Now the moral police have to examine themselves.

in the European Parliament the exposed corruption scandal is embarrassing and dangerous. The crisis undermines the credibility of the EU and fuels anti-EU forces in the middle of a deep crisis, where the unity of the Union is being tested anyway.

The EU institutions are worried about Ukraine’s support over the winter, as well as their own energy and economic crisis. The political tussle over the fate of EU aid money frozen from Hungary due to corruption is at its most intense. Still, now we have to look at our own messes.

The EU Parliament considers itself the moral police of the Union. Parliament’s work for human rights and the rule of law is a strong defense of the union of values. However, the moral authority of the EU Parliament received a bad blow when the Belgian police on Friday arrested the Greek Eva Kaili, representing the group of socialists and social democrats (S&D) in the parliament, and several other members of the parliamentarians’ close circle on suspicion of taking bribes and money laundering.

Kaili was one of the vice-speakers of the parliament before his authority and duties were terminated at the turn of the week for the time being. During the home searches, the police confiscated, among other things, 600,000 euros in cash as well as several computers and mobile phones. According to media reports, it would be Qatar’s attempts to influence political decision-making.

Qatar obviously clumsily tried to buy sympathetic assessments of the country’s political situation from Kaili, who is quite unknown to Europeans. Qatar’s actions reinforce the bad perception that the ongoing soccer world cup has given the country. However, the biggest shame is for the EU.

The crisis results in self-flagellation and tightening of control. However, the damage was already done. The anti-EU political movements got a very effective weapon from the scandal, with which they can spoil the union for years to come.

