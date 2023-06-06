Editorial | The ministry defends the monopoly with interpretations that destroy the monopoly

In the government negotiations, it will be determined whether the sale of alcohol should be liberalized.

BFinnish society and the market economy are extensively discussed in the subordination negotiations. The negotiations will discuss, among other things, what should be done about Finnish monopolies and monopoly-like arrangements.

Veikkausen transfer it can be easy to get covered by the license system. No party opposes it.

A monopoly on the sale of alcohol is a more difficult matter. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is known to be one of the actors opposing the easing of sales regulation.

There are counter-arguments for the greater freedom of alcohol sales than at present. They have traditionally been sought from the public health side: the cheaper the booze, the more deaths and illnesses follow from it. In today’s world, this equation can already fail when consumption habits also change.

Government negotiators have also been offered bad reasons. Ministerial by sales of domestically made beers and Alko would suffer if wines made abroad were placed on neighboring shelves in grocery stores. The argument goes that the current system gives domestic beer a competitive advantage. Such reasoning violates EU market freedom principles and undermines the old justifications for sales monopoly.

Ministeriö also interprets that if wines are allowed in grocery stores, then spirits must also be allowed in milk stores. Such a Pandora’s box claim is intimidation. of the EU by separation of sales according to percentages can be done and it has been done.

On the other hand, the ministry told the negotiators that strong drinks are no more dangerous than mild ones. If so, why do we divide according to alcohol percentages and keep the spirits in Alko?

It is not the first time that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health pushes strange interpretations of the rules for the sale of alcohol into decision-making. The ministry railed against the liberalization of distance sales on the grounds of a hater. It has started to defend the monopoly with arguments that destroy the monopoly and weaken the ministry’s own position.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.