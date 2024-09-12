Editorial|Irritation towards tourists has been simmering in the local population of mass tourism destinations for a long time. This summer, it has forced politicians to find new ways to limit the number of people.

Tchaff is an exceptional summer. Helle records were broken in various parts of Europe, but so were tourism records.

The number of visitors to the most popular tourist destinations in Southern Europe was already high. For example, according to the country’s central bank, a record 33 million people visited Greece last year, but in the first half of this year the number of visitors increased by another 15.5 percent compared to the same time last year. In Spain, which is the second most popular holiday destination in the world, there were up to 13 percent more visitors during the summer’s busiest holiday season than last year. Many other already popular destinations have reported that tourism has grown even more.

In many tourist destinations, the everyday life of the local population has become almost impossible at worst. So this summer might be a turning point. The decision-makers of popular tourist destinations must now respond to the long-simmering frustration and anger of the locals.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriákos Mitsotákis proposed new measures over the weekend to limit the number of tourists on the popular islands of Santorini and Mykonos. Ways that have been considered include, for example, limiting the number of cruise ships that bring tourists every day, significantly increasing the boarding fee per passenger, and increasing hotel taxes.

Many really popular destinations like Venice, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and the Canary Islands have already tried to limit the number of tourists. Among other things, they have increased tourist and overnight taxes, tightened the rules regarding alcohol and drug use, and reduced cruise ship berths and shifts. Amsterdam and Barcelona already announced additional restrictions in the spring and early summer, but over the course of the summer the pressure has clearly increased in many places.

Min some countries and cities, tourism is an important source of income. For example, in Greece tourism brings in a fifth of the national product and in Spain 12–13 percent. For many locals, it guarantees a livelihood.

However, mass tourism has changed in the last ten years. Tips from social media and the proliferation of apartment rental services have made more and more travelers look for authenticity and experiences on their vacations. It has caused tourists to move from the centers, beaches and main attractions to more remote districts and villages. On the other hand, cruises have grown in popularity, and the population of the Greek islands, for example, can double in a moment. This development only accelerated when people were able to travel again after the coronavirus pandemic. For many people, concern about the climate has played a smaller role.

For the locals, this has even meant a housing shortage, while it has been profitable for landlords to offer their apartments to tourists. At the same time, the negative effects of tourism have reached residential areas and apartment buildings. In historic centers and old towns, the tourism business drives away local entrepreneurs and turns the areas into lifeless theme parks. It has been noticed on the islands that the water is threatening to run out.

Vtourists traveling to popular places want a break from everyday life. However, this summer has reminded us that tourism is not separate from society.

In democracies, politicians have to listen to local protests. The housing shortage caused by mass tourism and the resulting increase in housing prices increase the popularity of populists. At the same time, politicians must take into account the economic impact of tourism. Finding compromises is not easy.

