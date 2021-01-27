No Result
Editorial The memory of the victims of persecution must continue to be cherished

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 27, 2021
in World
Editorial|Editorial

It is also our responsibility to understand why remembering is important.

When the Red Army soldiers opened the gates of the camp, there was no cry or joy of survival. There was no more power to it.

The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Persecution is celebrated on the day of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp. It’s today. There are fewer survivors of the Holocaust each year. However, the importance of cherishing Memorial Day will not disappear with them. It is our responsibility to remember the victims of persecution and to understand why remembering is important.

Prisoners in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp were released, but what is freedom when there is no more place to go, no family members to face, no strength and no confidence?

The camp was released 76 years ago. Europe has since built mutual trust. However, it cracks dangerously.

Ethnonationalism, fascism and hatred again raise their heads and openly beg for political acceptance in Finland as well. It should never be conceded again.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.

.

