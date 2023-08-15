Riikka Purra, the chairman of the Basic Finns, accused the media of stigmatizing the Basic Finns. Blaming the media is politically effective, but it can have bad consequences.

PThe chairperson of Erus Finns, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra criticized her in an emotional speech at the party meeting of Basic Finns on Saturday in speech harshly the media. He compared the summer’s racism debate to the political show trials of the Soviet Union in the 1930s and claimed that basic Finns have been blamed in the media. “Evil. Racist. Fascist. Nazi. Bad, bad, bad, human. A media-leaning mass hysteria was born, which was based on a worldview familiar from children’s programs,” said Purra.