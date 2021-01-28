Editorial The magazines and Yle stand together

Editorial|Editorial

The line between newspapers and electronic communications will be drawn in the new Yle Act. In the big picture, though, the magazines and Yle are on the same side.

To the beginning of the year hit two milestones important to the media. The Finnish press turned 250 years old when it was the first newspaper in our country Tidningar Utgifne Af et Sällskap i Åbo it took years to establish. The oldest still working Finnish-language newspaper, Keskisuomalainen, turned 150 years old.

.