Editorial | The long-term dams are breaking out in the labor market

Labor market reforms could and should have been started well in advance and in parts. Now the dams are being dismantled all at once, when there are enough other worries in the country.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
Suomi is just over a week away from an exceptional and serious disturbance situation. Many key functions of the economy threaten to stop at the beginning of February due to political strikes. Air traffic, ports and many large factories stop. Kindergartens and shops are closing.
#Editorial #longterm #dams #breaking #labor #market
