Editorial | The long line of climate policy must endure even in the midst of the energy crisis

Finland has promised to be carbon neutral in 2035. Staying on target is also important for Finnish companies.

Acute the energy crisis is confusing the details of climate and energy policy both in Finland and globally, but not the broad outline. The Finnish export industry wants the next government to stick to the fact that Finland will be carbon neutral in 2035. Finland’s pioneering role in the green transition is an important asset for companies. With a good reputation, both customers and financing have been obtained from around the world. If the bottom fell out of Finland’s climate commitments, the price would be huge.

From the next government’s climate and nature conservation policy, the export industry expects that climate commitments will be kept and biodiversity will be nurtured. Climate policy should also be linked more strongly than at present to, for example, the green hydrogen and ammonia strategy and the additional construction of wind power.

In the green transition, predictability is crucial. It was important for the business community that Petteri Orpo, the chairman of the coalition that holds the top position in the polls, committed to sticking to the climate decisions that had already been made.

Parliament is currently dealing with climate strategies and plans related to energy, climate and land use. Some of the actions could have gone sour, as the strategies were drawn up before the acute energy crisis. In addition, the import of wood from Russia to Finland ended completely. The energy crisis has also increased the consumption of coal in Finland.

Gas dependence is not a big problem for Finland, but it is that the Natural Resources Agency has had to change its estimate of the growth rates of carbon sinks in forests. Last spring, it was revealed that the estimates of the growth rate of forests are not correct.

New information about carbon sinks in the land use sector can make it dramatically more difficult to reach the 2035 carbon neutrality goal. An updated estimate of the tree stand’s growth data is included in the greenhouse gas inventory to be announced in December. The real situation can be much worse than thought.

In a net zero world, forestry is a strong part of climate policy. Growing carbon sinks is a necessary condition for a sustainable climate and forest policy.

